Ballet, music and all the vibes of your favourite gig - the brand-new musical Cake is an epic history/pop celebration. This outstanding production comes straight from the minds of some of the most exciting and renowned figures in British Theatre and will be lighting up the West End for one week only (as a taster of what is to come). Experience entertainment like never before with tickets for Cake at London’s Lyric Theatre!

About Cake

Cake combines the splendor of 18th-century France with a pop score that spans multiple genres. It takes us back to an intriguing time in history, to a story that sparked a revolution, and is told through a completely new lens.

Before she married King Louis, Marie Antoinette's reputation was already tarnished by savage rumours. But when Marie finds herself involved in a crown jewel heist, not only does the future of the monarchy and the soul of France hang in the balance, but also her honour.

The creatives of Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist

Paul Taylor-Mills is the mastermind behind acclaimed productions such as Heathers and In the Heights and guided the creation of Cake in its initial stages.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette__Playlist has an award-winning creative team including Olivier winner’s Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Chris Superstar) and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia – The Globe)

