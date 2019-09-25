Beetlejuice The Musical London Tickets

If you say it three times, then fingers crossed the much awaited and hoped for transfer from Broadway just might appear. The 8-time Tony Award-nominated musical has been a hilarious hit over in New York. Everyone Stateside has been trying to get tickets for Beetlejuice The Musical and those who have were in for a hell of a treat. Be sure to sign up to our mailing list so we can notify you when this classic cult film turned musical is coming to a stage in London’s West End!

A recap on the Beetlejuice story

The plot tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager, Lydia Deetz, who is obsessed with dying and being dead. This teenage girl’s wishes come true when she moves into a new house where the former residents, who were recently killed in a car crash, haunt their home. However, they’re not the only supernatural creatures at play here, as this is where the devious poltergeist Beetlejuice also resides.

The Maitlands (the ghost couple) want their home back but the only way to do that is to scare the new family away. They don’t prove to have any luck and have to enlist the help of the pesky demon Beetlejuice who causes nothing but hellish havoc.

Beetlejuice The Musical London opening date

There’s been no official announcement yet, but rumours suggest Beetlejuice The Musical could arrive in London in 2026.

Which London theatre will host Beetlejuice The Musical?

An official venue hasn’t been confirmed, but producers are reportedly considering several options - sign up to our newsletter to be the first to find out when we have more news.

When can I buy Beetlejuice London Musical tickets?

No official on-sale date for Beetlejuice The Musical tickets has been confirmed yet — but rest assured, we’ll share the news as soon as it’s announced.

Tim Burton’s cult movie vs Beetlejuice The Musical on Broadway

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) — the cult fantasy-horror-comedy — became an instant classic, earning over $58 million at the box office and winning an Academy Award for Best Makeup. Written by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson, and brought to life by Burton’s distinctive vision, the film remains one of his most iconic creations.

Beetlejuice The Musical builds on the film’s legacy with more of what fans love — more Beetlejuice! The stage adaptation features a Tony Award-nominated book and score, and transforms the original story into a full-blown Broadway spectacle. With eight Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score, Beetlejuice The Musical has become a fan-favourite in its own right.

Star Alex Brightman earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Beetlejuice on Broadway, though it's not yet known if he’ll reprise the role in Beetlejuice London should the show transfer. But one thing’s certain — if Beetlejuice tickets go on sale in London, they’ll be in high demand.

Who created Beetlejuice The Musical?

Beetlejuice The Musical features a Tony Award-nominated book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, and a score by Eddie Perfect.

Brown and King previously collaborated on Gutenberg! The Musical and bring experience from hit TV shows like Castle Rock (Hulu), Silicon Valley, and Broad City.

Eddie Perfect, best known in Australia for Shane Warne: The Musical, made his Broadway debut with Beetlejuice, earning praise for his bold, original score. Together, this creative team helped turn Beetlejuice The Musical into a Broadway cult hit — and is currently a highly anticipated (rumoured) London transfer.

No official dates or venue have been announced for a West End run of Beetlejuice The Musical — but stay tuned! Sign up for our emails to be the first to find out more.