Anything Goes sails back to London for Summer 2022!

All aboard! A fresh new production of the timeless classic musical Anything Goes is here to make a splash in London’s West End! Escape into the wild world of this splendid, saucy show by Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouse, now open!

Featuring such catchy musical earworms as ‘You’re the Top’, ‘It’s De-Lovely’, and ‘I Get A Kick Out of You’ plus an ultra-talented cast, West End legend and award-winning musical Anything Goes tickets will guarantee an unforgettable theatrical experience. You don’t want to miss this ship’s movement. Climb aboard today!

What is Anything Goes The Musical about?

Bon Voyage! It’s all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas. Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

Anything Goes Barbican cast

The 2022 cast of Anything Goes stars Kerry Ellis (Wicked) as Reno Sweeney, Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (New Tricks) as Moonface Martin, theatre legend Bonnie Langford (9 to 5 Musical) as Evangeline Harcourt and Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow (Four Weddings & a Funeral) as Elisha Whitney.

Reprising their roles will be Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables) as Billy Crocker, Carly Mercedes Dyer (The Color Purple) as Erma, Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon) as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Joining them will be Carl Au as Luke, Trev Neo as John, Clive Hayward as Ship's Captain and Cornelius Clarke as Ship's Purser.

The ensemble will include Jessica Buckby, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jacob Fisher, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Eu Jin Hwang, David Kar-Hing Lee, Billie-Kay, Sammy Kelly, Anna McGarahan, Perry O'Dea, Tom Partridge, Christopher Short, Jack Wilcox and Alexandra Wright, with swings Josh Barnett, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca and Emily Ormiston.

Anything Goes musical production history

Offering gold-plated escapism and pure joy since 1934 when it premiered on Broadway, Anything Goes never ceases to captivate audiences. The production first transferred to the West End in 1935 and has been revived a number of times, including in 1987 and 2011 (Broadway) and in 1989 and 2002/2003 (West End). It is also noted for going on tour in the US in 2012 and in the UK in 2015.

Anything Goes has won 6 Tony Awards including for Best Revival, 8 Drama Desk Awards, the 2002 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production, and a 2012 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

Kathleen Marshall’s previous production of Anything Goes is set to hit the high seas again in a stunning new production that crossed the Atlantic originally in 2021. You don’t want to miss what is bound to be the summer musical you’ve been sea-sick to see! Book your Anything Goes tickets today to ensure you’ll be having a de-lovely time in 2022!

What the critics have said about Anything Goes

‘Exudes the effervescence of a freshly poured gin fizz’ - The New York Times

‘Cole Porter songs and tap-dancing sailors, what’s not to love?’ - The Hollywood Reporter