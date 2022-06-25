Menu
    Anything Goes Tickets at the Barbican, London

    Anything Goes

    It's De-Lovely! Anything Goes returns to London's Barbican in summer 2022!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 40min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    25 June - 3 September 2022
    Special notice

    The appearance of any particular actor cannot be guaranteed.

    In response to recent developments and the new Covid-19 variant, all visitors must wear a face covering as a condition of entry to the Barbican, unless exempt or under 12.

    To ensure your safety, and that of our staff and other visitors, please keep your mask on throughout your visit, including during performances, unless you're eating and drinking.

    If you don't have a face covering with you, we have these available from the reception desk at our Silk Street entrance.

    We don't require proof of a negative Covid test result, but we strongly encourage you (and our staff) to take a lateral flow test before attending while infection rates are still high. Before setting off, please stay home if you (or someone you're in contact with) are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. While you're at the Barbican, we encourage you to:

    • Check in using the NHS Test and Trace app at any of our entrances
    • Use our hand sanitisers and wash your hands regularly
    • Keep a distance between you and visitors from other households
    • Avoid bringing large bags and coats as our cloakroom is not available

    Next Available Performances of Anything Goes

    June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022

    Anything Goes news

    Anything Goes extends 2022 summer run! 18/3/2022, 11am
    Olivier Awards 2022 Nominations 8/3/2022, 6.01pm
    Star cast announced for Anything Goes 2022 run 4/2/2022, 10am
    Anything Goes returns to London for a 2022 run! 17/11/2021, 12pm

