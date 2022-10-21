Tickets for An Improbable Musical are available to book now!

Sometimes the best things are not always planned. An Improbable Musical takes the conventions of a classic musical and casts them aside, in favour of exquisite improvisation that lets fate decide the atmosphere of any given night. For a breath of fresh air, and to see a brand-new, unplanned musical every night, book tickets for Improbable today!

The story of An Improbable Musical is that there isn’t one

Stage productions are known for immersing audiences with immaculate staging, props, music and acting. Improbable’s brilliance lies in its willingness to let audiences see beyond the curtain. The show blends the triumphs with the disasters by improvising a new show each night. Story, song and props come from the unlikeliest of places, in a game of chaotic yet enchanting intuition. It is the ultimate experiment in going with the flow and letting the magic make itself. You never know what you’re going to get, and that’s the greatest part of all.

The cast and creatives of Improbable

Lee Simpson (70 Hill Lane) acts as Director and also performs. Joining Lee is a cast of maestro improvisers, including Josie Lawrence (Whose Line Is It Anyway), Ruth Bratt (People Just Do Nothing), Niall Ashdown (Tristan and Yseult), Aya Nakamura (who also designs and directs puppetry in the show) and Clarke Joseph-Edwards (Big Up).

An Improbable Musical tickets are now available to book!

It could be a night of tears, fright, love or laughter. In the end, Improbable will decide. Want to witness an improvised show like no other? Book tickets for Improbable today!