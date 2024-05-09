A Song of Songs London Tickets

From an unprecedented collaboration of international artists comes A Song of Songs, a critically acclaimed musical play, and winner of The San Francisco Critics Award for the best new production. A Song of Songs fuses a world music score, Middle Eastern harmonics, dazzling choreography and an inspiring story of passion and awakening. Drawing on influences that span continents and millennia - from ancient feminist eroticism to the sounds of modern European Flamenco, Klezmer and the Middle-East.

About The Show

A Song of Songs tells the story of a young wife (Ofra Daniel) in a loveless marriage who discovers she has an unseen admirer. Intrigued, she enters into a mysterious and fervent love affair, finding herself on a dazzling journey of sexual and personal empowerment.

Praise for A Song of Songs

'This new production of A Song of Songs is a true multicultural theatrical event. The 2017 San Francisco premiere had audiences on their feet and was hailed as ‘extraordinary… lush… full of surprises… Highest Rating! This story seems ordained by gods!’ (San Francisco Chronicles).

‘Jubilant and mournful, it’s a stirring world-music mix’ San Jose Mercury News

“Daniel is positively hypnotic as Tirza…..The Israeli-born performer almost dares you to look away” DC Theatre Scene.

A Song of Songs London Creatives