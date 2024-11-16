A Christmas Carol (ish) London tickets

Following a sold-out run at the Soho Theatre, join double Emmy-award nominee Nick Mohammed for a brand new version of A Christmas Carol (ish). Playing a strictly limited season at @sohoplace, book your official tickets today!

What is A Christmas Carol (ish) about?

This Christmas, there’s a new carol in town! Join multi award-winning actor, writer, magician and stand up Nick Mohammed as he performs in the guise of his critically acclaimed alter-ego Mr. Swallow. Joined by a star-studded cast, including _Ghost’_s Martha Howe-Douglas, get ready for an all-singing, all-dancing comedy retelling of Dickens’ festive classic.

When Santa cancels Christmas on Christmas Eve, he’s visited by three ghosts who must convince him to see the error of his ways and rediscover the magic of Christmas. But with mere hours to go, and only one working reindeer, how will he deliver everything on time?! Jangle those jingles, devour those Christingles, it’s time for some Christmas chaos!

It’s worth the applause!

***** ‘A hysterical deconstruction of seasonal stagings’ - Time Out

***** ‘A silly festive romp that could not be funnier if it tried’ - Everything Theatre

David Elms was named Edinburgh University Stand Up of the Year

was named Edinburgh University Stand Up of the Year Nick Mohammed is the recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award and is the creator and star of Intelligence, which also stars David Schwimmer (Friends)

A Christmas Carol (ish) cast

Nick Mohammed

Martha Howe-Douglas

David Elms

Kieran Hodgson

A Christmas Carol (ish) creatives