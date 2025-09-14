50 First Dates London tickets

What if every day was your first date? 50 First Dates brings the hit rom-com to the stage for the very first time. Playing at The Other Palace for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this unforgettable new show.

About 50 First Dates

He’s falling for her every day. She’s forgetting him every night. When carefree marine vet Henry meets Lucy, an art teacher with short-term memory loss, he thinks he’s finally found something real. But winning her over becomes a daily mission - because every morning, she wakes up with no memory of him or the time they’ve shared.

Adapted from the much-loved 2004 film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, 50 First Dates brings a brand-new score and a lot of heart to the stage. With a love story that resets every morning, this is a show about holding on to the moments that matter - even if they only last a day.

It’s worth the applause!

Tony Award-winner, Casey Nicholaw, choreographed The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Aladdin, and will be directing and choreographing Disney’s Hercules.

Georgina Castle received the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performance in a Musical for her portrayal of Regina George in Mean Girls.

David Rossmer and Steve Rosen both received three Drama Desk Award nominations for The Other Josh Cohen

50 First Dates cast

Lucy - Georgina Castle

- Georgina Castle Henry - Josh St. Clair

50 First Dates creatives