23.5 Hours Tickets

The gripping drama 23.5 Hours by Carey Crim runs at the Park Theatre this Autumn for a limited run only. The play delves into themes of loyalty and family dynamics while testing how far one would go for love. You'll question what you thought you knew about the character. Who’s innocent? Who’s the victim? Book your tickets today - you've only got 23.5 hours!

About 23.5 Hours

The play follows Leigh Hodges, who is living an ordinary life until she finds herself amid a crime committed by her own husband, the person she promised to have and hold until parted by death. Standing by him amidst doubt and scrutiny, Leigh has to navigate the ultimate test of love, truth, and loyalty. Each revelation forces her to re-evaluate their life together while she struggles to shield their son, Nicholas. As family bonds strain and secrets unravel, this gripping drama explores the profound impact of a conviction for sexual misconduct and how it affects their lives, close friends, and the wider community.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Director, Katharine Farmer has been acknowledged with two Best Director Ovations nominations for Last Train to Nibroc.

Twenty-Three and a Half Hours premiered to critical acclaim when it first opened at Bay Street Theatre starring Sarah Paulson.

Cast

**Leigh **– Lisa Dwan **Tom ** – David Sturzaker **Bruce **– Jonathan Nyati **Jayne **– Allyson Ava-Brown Nicholas – Jem Matthews

Creatives

Writer – Carey Crim Director – Katharine Farmer **Producer **– Paul O’Leary Set and Costume Design – Carla Goodman **Sound Designer and Composer **– Julian