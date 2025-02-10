The Westway Sessions - Couple of Swells Tickets

Inspiring entertainment duo Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe aka Couple of Swells, are known for their impressive piano skills and exquisite vocals, will be performing an exclusive concert as part of The Westway Sessions. The event highlights the best talent in musical theatre, alongside the success of Westway Music, the recording label that has become a home for leading stars from the West End, Broadway, and beyond. Don’t miss this unforgettable musical experience.

About Pulman and Stilgoe

This entertaining duo, made up of a talented songstress and a witty comedienne, has been wowing audiences with their exquisite vocals and beautifully tight harmonies. Their performances seamlessly blend humour with exceptional musicianship, creating an unforgettable experience. The duo’s unique chemistry and versatility allow them to effortlessly transition from heartwarming ballads to lively, comedic moments, ensuring every show is filled with laughter and awe.

Facts and Critical Acclaim