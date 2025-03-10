The Westway Sessions - Lee Mead Tickets

Screen and stage star Lee Mead will perform an exclusive concert at the Vaudeville Theatre as part of The Westway Sessions. The event highlights the best talent in musical theatre, alongside the success of Westway Music, the recording label that has become a home for leading stars from the West End, Broadway, and beyond. Don’t miss this unforgettable musical experience.

About Lee Mead

Lee Mead made his debut on screen in 2007 when he entered the competition Any Dream Will Do, where he quickly captured the public’s attention. His success on the show led to his incredible career in musical theatre, with standout roles in some of the West End’s most beloved productions. He starred as Fiyero in Wicked, and later performed as Emmett Forrest in Legally Blonde: The Musical. More recently, Mead delighted audiences in the role of Curtis Jackson in Sister Act.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Mead's awards include the lastminute.com People’s Choice Theatre Award for Favourite Theatre Actor and the Variety Club Award for Outstanding New Talent.

Westway music was founded in 2020, the record label released more than 15 albums and films and produced 25 live concerts

The Westway Sessions - Lee Mead Cast