The Westway Sessions - Kerry Ellis Tickets

West End icon, Kerry Ellis will be performing as part of The Westway concert sessions at the Vaudeville Theatre, an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment. The event celebrates the finest talent in musical theatre, alongside the success of Westway Music, the recording label that has become a home for top stars from the West End, Broadway, and beyond. Don’t miss this must-see musical event.

About Kerry Ellis

Kerry Ellis's West End debut was in 2001 in the revival of the classic My Fair Lady as the understudy for Eliza Doolittle. Since then, she has gone on to star in top West End musicals, including We Will Rock You, Wicked, Miss Saigon, and RENT. Her successful career has included multiple award nominations, and she has been recognised as the First Lady of West End Musicals. She is now set to perform in this exclusive concert.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Kerry Ellis's awards include winning the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover in a Role for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked, as well as the BroadwayWorld.com UK Award for Best Featured Actress in a New Production of a Musical for her role as Grizabella in Cats

Westway music was founded in 2020, the record label released more than 15 albums and films and produced 25 live concerts

The Westway Sessions - Kerry Ellis Cast