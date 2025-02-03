The Westway Sessions - Cassidy Janson Tickets

Cassidy Janson will be performing as part of The Westway Sessions at the Vaudeville Theatre, an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment. The event celebrates the finest talent in musical theatre, alongside the success of Westway Music, the recording label that has become a home for top stars from the West End, Broadway, and beyond. Don't miss this must-see musical event.

About Cassidy Janson

West End actress Cassidy Janson, who originally starred in Tick, Tick... Boom!, is best known for her powerful portrayal of Carole King in the 2015 West End production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. In addition, she was part of the 2018 revival of Chess. She recently starred in the hit musical & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Cassidy Janson won an Olivier Award in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her performance of Anne Hathaway in & Juliet.

Westway music was founded in 2020, the record label released more than 15 albums and films and produced 25 live concerts.

