The Westway Sessions - Aimie Atkinson Tickets

West End actress Aimie Atkinson will be captivating audiences at the Vaudeville Theatre, where she will perform atThe Westway concert, an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment. The event celebrates the finest talent in musical theatre, alongside the success of Westway Music, the recording label that has become a home for top stars from the West End, Broadway, and beyond. Don’t miss this must-see musical event.

About Aimie Atkinson

Aimie Atkinson is a celebrated British actress and singer, she gained widespread acclaim for her role as Katherine Howard in Six and later captivated audiences as Vivian Ward in the West End’s Pretty Woman. Atkinson also impressed in the London premiere of In The Heights. Her talent has earned her recognition as a leading figure in musical theatre.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Aimie Atkinson was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Six.

Westway music was founded in 2020, the record label released more than 15 albums and films and produced 25 live concerts

The Westway Sessions - Aimie Atkinson Cast