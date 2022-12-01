Tickets for QUEENZ - The Show with BALLS are available now!

Get ready to waltz the runway in this fierce and fabulous night of song and dance euphoria. Ascending from ITV’s Walk The Line, the vocal masterminds of QUEENZ - The Show With BALLS! are coming to the Arts Theatre amidst their national takeover with a clutch full of mighty pop classics. They dance like Britney and they sing like Whitney, but witness the magic for yourself - get tickets for QUEENS - The Show With BALLS! today!

About QUEENZ - The Show With BALLS!

On this perfect night out, five of the finest and most dynamic Queenz come armed with all of the best songs, sass and daring discourse. It’s giddy, unapologetic and ferociously proud.

The Show With BALLS sees the breathtaking Queenz immerse the audience through the ultimate party playlist and audience interaction. They will perform smash-hits from pop royals such as Lady GaGa, The Spice Girls, Whitney, Shakira and many more! Representing backstreet bars and the West End, the Queenz are coming to break down the barriers of conventionality in this glitz and glam extravaganza.

The cast of QUEENZ - The Show With BALLS!

Meet Belle DuBall, Northern wonder and resident Diva. The enchanting Queen B-inspired diva is the tour de force of vocals. With a vocal range of five octaves, she’s ready to give Celine Dion a run for her money. Next is Miss Dia Montay, she’s like Marilyn, only more mischievous. With a sharp tongue, slick contour and old-school sophistication, she brings pearls and pure class to any stage.

Joining them will be Candy Caned, who’s all things sugar and spice. The Essex party girl thrives when rhyming over a bouncing beat. She’s a triple-threat, trash-talking entertainer who’ll belt a medley at any given chance. Accompanying is the leather-clad, rock-chic Billie Eyelash - serving vocals, contour and a wild funky spirit, she’s the heart of the party. ZeZe Van Cartier completes the super-group. Inspired by soul falsettos, this gender-bending queen is loud and proud in their marches, reminding us that bold is beautiful.

QUEENZ -The Show With BALLS! tickets are available now!

Grab your glittery glad rags and get ready for The Sequins & Sass Tour. You’re sure to laugh, cry and everything in between. Tickets for QUEENZ - The Show with BALLS! are available now!