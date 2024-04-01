Pippin – 50th Anniversary Concert London Tickets

There’s Magic to Do at the London Palladium this spring! Find your Corner of the Sky with tickets to Pippin’s 50th anniversary concert and Spread a Little Sunshine! Starring Tony award-winner, and lead of Broadway phenomenon Shucked, Alex Newell, this two-night celebration is not to be missed. Book your tickets today!

What is Pippin – 50th Anniversary Concert about?

Featuring a 25-piece orchestra and 50-strong choir, Pippin – 50th Anniversary Concert showcases the iconic score from the classic musical. Featuring Simple Joys, Glory and Magic to Do, the award-winning music was created by four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz.

A soul-searching exploration of one man’s journey to find himself, the young prince Pippin is on the hunt for true happiness and fulfilment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavours, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Alongside Harrison Ghee , Alex Newell became the first openly nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award in an acting category.

, Alex Newell became the first openly nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award in an acting category. Stephen Schwartz is the musical wizard behind Wicked, Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Pippin the Musical won eight Tony awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, and won every Drama Desk Award it was nominated for back in 1973!

Pippin – 50th Anniversary Concert London Cast

Alex Newell

Further cast to be announced.

Pippin – 50th Anniversary Concert London Creatives