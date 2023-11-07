Tickets for Mandy Patinkin – Live in Concert are available now!

The show-stopping, musical force of nature Mandy Patinkin is bringing Mandy Patinkin: In Concert to the West End's Lyric Theatre in a musical journey you’ll never forget.

About Mandy Patinkin

To some fans, he’s the Tony Award-winning revolutionary from Evita who grew into a bonafide Broadway star in Sunday in the Park with George. To others, he’s the Emmy Award-winning Best Actor, for his portrayal of Dr. Jeffrey Geiger in “Chicago Hope,” or the star of “Homeland" drama series. To some, he’s Madonna’s piano man in Dick Tracy or the scholar who made Streisand swoon in Yentl. And to others still, he will always be the man whose name is Inigo Montoya, the swashbuckling swordsman in The Princess Bride. But whichever role you know him for, Mandy Patinkin’s favourite is reaching out to live audiences with the power and the passion of popular song.

He belongs to the particular breed of singer who doesn’t merely dramatise songs but incorporates them into his very being.

About Mandy Patinkin - Live in Concert

Many Patinkin - Live in Concert, is nothing short of electrifying. His interpretations of popular standards, superbly accompanied by Adam Ben-David at the piano, come straight from the heart, mesmerizing audiences from coast to coast. From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Irving Berlin and Cole Porter,

