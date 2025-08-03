Live Forever – The Rise of of Britain's Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band London tickets

Playing at the Dominion Theatre for one night only, celebrate the music of Oasis with the first ever production of its kind. Book tickets to 'Live Forever’ - the story of the greatest rock ’n’ roll band today!

About Live Forever – The Rise of of Britain's Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band

Prepare to be transported back to the 90s and follow the band’s meteoric rise to fame; from their humble beginnings on a Manchester council estate, to playing to more than a quarter of a million fans at their now legendary Knebworth concerts.

With over 30 hits including; Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Some Might Say…Live Forever is an electric must see for all Oasis fans and children of the 90s.

Join us and witness this biblical production in what can only be described as a supersonic night of music by one of the greatest bands in musical history.

Not endorsed by, or affiliated with, Oasis or Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Facts and critical acclaim