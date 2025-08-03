Live Forever – The Rise of of Britain's Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band London tickets
Playing at the Dominion Theatre for one night only, celebrate the music of Oasis with the first ever production of its kind. Book tickets to 'Live Forever’ - the story of the greatest rock ’n’ roll band today!
About Live Forever – The Rise of of Britain's Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band
Prepare to be transported back to the 90s and follow the band’s meteoric rise to fame; from their humble beginnings on a Manchester council estate, to playing to more than a quarter of a million fans at their now legendary Knebworth concerts.
With over 30 hits including; Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Some Might Say…Live Forever is an electric must see for all Oasis fans and children of the 90s.
Join us and witness this biblical production in what can only be described as a supersonic night of music by one of the greatest bands in musical history.
Not endorsed by, or affiliated with, Oasis or Liam and Noel Gallagher.
Facts and critical acclaim
- “An electrifying show that reminds us all why their music still resonates so deeply” - It’s On Cardiff
- Definitely Maybe, released in 1994, became the UK's fastest-selling debut album at the time.
- Oasis hold several Guinness World Records, including 'Longest Top 10 UK Chart Run by a Group'
- The band's third album ‘Be Here Now’ is the fastest-selling album in British history