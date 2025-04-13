Just My Imagination Tickets

Just My Imagination celebrates the music of one of the biggest bands of the 20th Century, The Temptations, with hits My Girl, Papa Was a Rolling Stone, Get Ready and Ain’t Too Proud, this show is guaranteed to have your toes tapping and your heart moving. Book your tickets today to see the hits of The Temptations brought to life in this epic stage show.

About Just My Imagination

The Temptations, labeled the "The Number 1 Group in the History of Rhythm and Blues" by Billboard Magazine, had a hugely successful career spanning more than 50 years and 24 members. This new celebration of the Motown legend features a cast of dynamic West End performers and some of the nation's most talented musicians. "Just My Imagination" brings a fresh, exhilarating, and incomparable night of sing-along, dance-along magic to theaters throughout the UK!

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The Temptations had huge success, winning four Grammy awards and were the first Motown recording act to win a Grammy.

The Temptations had originally started out as two bands, The Primes and The Distants, they formed one band in 1960.

In total The Temptations had nearly 100 R&B records that appeared on the charts.

