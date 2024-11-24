An Evening with Phil Dunster and Friends Tickets

Experience a unique night of entertainment as Phil Dunster, the Emmy-nominated star of Ted Lasso, swaps the TV screen for the stage at the renowned Victoria Palace Theatre. For one night only, Dunster will be joined by an exclusive ensemble of talented actors, singers, and comedians, all coming together to perform in support of Young Lives vs Cancer. This unforgettable event promises a blend of hilarious jokes and captivating performances. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this spectacular evening. Book your tickets now.

About An Evening with Phil Dunster and Friends

This unforgettable evening is filled with laughter, music, and heartwarming performances, all for an incredible cause. Hosted by Phil Dunster, this star-studded event is joined by comedian Rob Delaney and multi-talented Aisling Bea and Olivier award-nominated Zizi Strallen. The night will also showcase the musical talents of Dutch sensation Alex Vargas and the phenomenal BEKA. This event, inspired by the classic Sunday Night at The Palladium, aims to raise vital funds for Young Lives vs Cancer. After Phil’s cousin Matt and his wife Amy’s son, Rory, was diagnosed with cancer at four months old, Young Lives vs Cancer were there within 48 hours of his diagnosis to provide vital support. The charity also supported the family when Rory sadly passed away, and the charity remains close to their hearts. Don't miss the chance to be part of an evening that not only entertains but also makes a meaningful difference in the lives of children and young people battling cancer.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Phil Dunster was nominated for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Phil Dunster recently performed in the 80th Anniversary celebration concert of Oklahoma alongside Zizi Strallen at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Cast