Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Wing Chun Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Wing Chun

    Uncover the rich history of Wing Chun in this remarkable production.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is for ages 6+
    Running time
    2 hours (including one 15 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    30 August - 7 September 2024
    Content
    This production contains haze and smoke

    Next Available Performances of Wing Chun

    TODAY is 25th July 2024

    August 2024 September 2024

    Tags:

    DanceContemporary TicketsDance Tickets

    We use cookies