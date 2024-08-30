Joyway London Wing Chun Tickets

The highly acclaimed dance drama, *Wing Chun*, will have its UK premiere at Sadler's Wells this Summer. The show follows the true story of the martial artist and prestigious Grandmaster Yip Man and his influence on the legendary art of Wing Chun, which combines martial arts and dance. Don't miss this stunning performance that blends martial arts with dance. Book your tickets now!

About Joyway London Wing Chun

The dance drama follows a film crew as they shoot the story of Yip Man, spanning the ‘then’ and ‘now’ through two eras, two worlds, two generations of people chasing their dreams.

Wing Chun has broken Chinese box office records and features a unique oriental aesthetic that encompasses Wing Chun, Tai Chi, Bagua Zhang, Baji Quan, Praying Mantis and other Chinese martial arts masterpieces.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Wing Chun is considered to be one of the newest and most contemporary styles of King Fu, it is thought to have been adapted and refined over it’s last 300 years.

The production has been hailed as “a masterful representation of the Chinese martial arts and the ancient philosophies and wisdom behind them”.

