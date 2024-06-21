The Acrobatic Swan Lake Tickets

The Acrobatic Swan Lake, which has been selling out worldwide due to it’s mind-blowing and sensational experience, is finally returning to London this summer. Xi'an Acrobatic Troupe has reimagined Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake and taken the beloved classic to new heights. Book your tickets now for The Acrobatic Swan Lake!

About The Acrobatic Swan Lake

The Xi’an Acrobatic Troupe has come up with a unique performance that blends two powerful art forms - traditional Chinese Acrobatic Arts and Western Classical Ballet. The show aims to showcase how creative expression transcends cultural boundaries and connects people through a universal language. This awe-inspiring performance features a mix of Chinese poles and Unicycles, along with the strength, balance, and dexterity of the performers, all set to a remixed score by Tchaikovsky. This show promises to leave audiences amazed.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

• The Acrobatic Swan Lake has dazzled sold-out audiences around the world since its premiere in 2004. • Performers and husband and wife team, Wu Zhengdan and Wei Baohua, practiced for ten hours a day for nine months to perfect the award-winning duet at the centre of the show. • The troupe have been training for an average of 20 years to bring this ambitious production to life.