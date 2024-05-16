Scottish Ballet A Streetcar Named Desire Tickets

Take the streetcar on a sizzling journey to New Orleans as you’ve never seen it before. This astonishing take on Tennessee Williams’ famous play is narrative ballet at its very best, with stunning dance, devastating drama, pitch-perfect period design and a sizzling score used to tell the iconic story. Book your tickets now!

About The Show

Scottish Ballet’s hugely popular, award-winning production of A Streetcar Named Desire returns to London for the first time since 2015 and following their sell-out run of Coppélia in 2023.

In steamy 1940s New Orleans, fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois moves into her sister Stella’s apartment. Stella’s brutish husband Stanley sees that Blanche is not what she appears to be, and sets out to destroy her…

Scottish Ballet’s stylish production breathes new life into the classic tale, with graceful waltzes at the DuBois family home, electrifying lindy jives in a Louisiana nightclub, and intense duets in the caged heat of Stella and Stanley’s apartment.

The Creatives of A Streetcar Named Desire

Directed by Nancy Meckler and choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, with set and costume designs by Nicola Turner, and score by Peter Salem (The Crucible) performed live by members of the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Winners of Outstanding Achievement In Dance at the UK Theatre Awards 2023 and Outstanding Company at the National Dance Awards 2023, Scottish Ballet is not to be missed.