London City Ballet Resurgence London tickets

After almost three decades, Sadler’s Wells former resident company, London City Ballet, will make their highly anticipated return to their London home! With a programme of British ballet and contemporary dance to thrill and delight audiences of all ages, this celebratory night of dance is not tutu be missed! Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today.

What is London City Ballet Resurgence about?

Last seen 30 years ago, London City Ballet’s international company of dancers pay homage to the company’s early beginnings, and shine a bright light on a new legacy.

Presenting acclaimed works including the revival of Kenneth MacMillan’s 1972 one-act ballet Ballade, unseen in Europe for over 50 years. Internationally celebrated ballerina, Alina Cojocaru, will appear as a guest artist in this greatly anticipated revival.

Ashley Page’s Larina Waltz marks the ballet’s 30th anniversary, and Olivier award-winner Arielle Smith premieres a new work. Eve, a full company work by Christopher Marney, which premiered at Sadler’s Wells in 2022 with a newly commissioned score by Jennie Muskett MBE, will close the evening.

Artistic Director, Christopher Marney has spent over a year rebuilding London City Ballet and these comeback performances remembers the Company’s roots in the form of rarely-seen archival footage.

Facts and critical acclaim