Rambert Dance

The incredible and brace dancers of Rambert want to help to change how you see the world around you.

For countless years we’ve elevated the human body, putting it on a pedestal and creating and continuing unattainable beauty standards. Eye Candy explores the pleasures and pains of living in the human body. It was originally created by Dutch siblings Imre and Marne van Opstal for Rambert’s 2021 livestream season.

We know Cerberus from Greek mythology as the three headed dog who guards the gates of the underworld and keeps the dead from leaving. This new piece from Ben Duke takes place on stage during a contemporary dance performance. This meta dance/comedy contemplated morality and features funeral couture and live music on stage from percussionist Romana Campbell, soprano Rebecca Leggett and classical guitarist George Robinson.

The evening will come to an end with a special treat from Alonzo King, Following the Subtle Current Upstream. The piece is being danced by a UK company for the first time and focuses on returning to joy. Despite their differences, humans have something in common, they all want a happiness that is all encompassing and never ending.

