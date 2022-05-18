Menu
    Offer Rambert - Dance Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Rambert - Dance

    Rambert returns to Sadler's Wells for 4 performances only!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    1 hour 55 mins including interval and pause
    Performance dates
    18 May - 21 May 2022
    Content
    Eye Candy contains some strong language and confronts questions around body image and the dancers perform dressed in silicon "nude" suits (minus visible genitalia), giving the impression of nudity while being fully covered. Cerberus contains themes and mild depiction of death.
    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Thursday 19 May at 7:30pm with a Touch Tour preceeding.

    SAVE UP TO £24 ON SELECTED TICKETS Valid for all performances. Book by 21 May 2022

