    Nutcracker Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Nutcracker

    The Christmas-card perfect Nutcracker offers the ultimate festive experience.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    15 December 2022- 7 January 2023
    Content
    Recommended for ages 5 and above.
    Special notice

    Current entry requirements

    • At the London Coliseum you will not be checked for any COVID certification, however we recommend that you take a Lateral Flow Device test 24hrs before your arrival to the venue. If you have COVID symptoms, you must not attend the venue.
    • We strongly advise all our customers wear face-coverings if they are able during their visit.
    • We encourage all customers to be mindful and respectful of others as some people are less able to wear face coverings, and the reasons for this may not be visible to others.
    • Please be respectful to staff and be aware that we have a zero-tolerance policy approach to abuse of any kind towards our staff.

    Nutcracker Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (428 customer reviews)

    anais fevrier

    6 January 20

    Beautiful!

    Egle Juskaite

    4 January 20

    I personally prefer musicals to ballet shows, but this was really good and Coliseum is an amazing theater. We spent more for travel costs than the tickets, so bear that in mind, if you live more than 30 miles away from London.

