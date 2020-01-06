London Coliseum Nutcracker tickets on sale now!

The incredible Christmas ballet returns! Make the holidays complete with your trip to see Nutcracker in London in 2022. The whimsical show full of holiday spirit for the whole family, book Nutcracker tickets for London Coliseum whilst availability lasts!

English National Ballet’s Nutcracker

The perennial Christmas favourite features over 100 dancers and musicians bringing holiday magic to the West End as Nutcracker comes to life on the stage of the London Coliseum. Complete with ethereal dancing, intricate sets and Tchaikovsky’s popular score played live.

It is a glittering Christmas Eve in snow-kissed Edwardian London as Clara receives a gift. Join the adventure as she and her magical Nutcracker doll venture into a magical world, where she does battle with the fearsome Mouse King and meets a handsome stranger. As the night air grows colder Clara and her stalwart Nutcracker take a hot air balloon ride far above London to the glistening Land of Snow where her adventure truly begins.

The English National Ballet production of Nutcracker features choreography from Wayne Eagling and is based on a production with scenario and choreography by Wayne Eagling and Toer van Schayk. The original music is from the famed Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky with design by Peter Farmer and lighting by David Richardson.

Tickets for Nutcracker in London 2022-2023

From the first notes of the orchestra straight through to the last curtain’s close Nutcracker is a holiday spectacular that will have the whole family in a festive mood. Nutcracker returns following sold-out runs in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Join the thousands who make Nutcracker a part of their holiday traditions every year. Book your Nutcracker tickets now to guarantee a Christmas of snow, magic and a sugar plum fairy or two!