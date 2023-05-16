Tickets for Northern Ballet: The Great Gatsby are available now!

It’s the roaring 20s, times are good and even though prohibition is the law of the land, secret parties occur under late-night city lights. Put on your best party shoes, because Northern Ballet is back with the glitziest and most glamorous party in town! The sell-out sensations return to Sadler’s Wells London with a personal invitation to Jay Gatsby’s luxurious manor. Book your tickets today for The Great Gatsby Ballet!

About Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby

In this blockbuster of a ballet, the ever-so enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby has a fondness for the finer things in life - extravagant parties, beautiful women and every type of guest that you could imagine. However, Gatsby’s grand veneer crumbles around him, as isolation, tragedy and obsession take place, a more human tale reveals itself through the masterful dance of Northern Ballet.

The creatives behind The Great Gatsby

The Northern Ballet has established a global reputation as a leader in dance-based storytelling by specialising in converting well-known stories into thrilling ballets. The Little Mermaid, Dracula, The Great Gatsby, The Nutcracker, and Beauty & the Beast are just a few of their most popular productions.

Northern Ballet, which is gearing up for its 50th anniversary, performs all around the UK, but you can catch them in Yorkshire many times a year, both in their hometown of Leeds and farther afield in cities like Bradford, Sheffield, Doncaster, Hull, and more.

Prepare for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic American novel to be brought to life as dancers slide across grandiose floors, in Chanel-inspired costumes to a cinematic score by Sir Richard Rodney Bennett CBE (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Murder on the Orient Express) played by a live orchestra.

