Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Northern Ballet: The Great Gatsby Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Northern Ballet: The Great Gatsby

    The Great Gatsby Ballet comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre for the party of a lifetime!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 16 minutes (including one 20 minute interval).
    Performance dates
    16 - 20 May 2023
    Content
    This performance contains one gunshot.
    Access
    Audio Described Performances Sat 20 May at 2:30pm Touch Tour Sat 20 May at 2:30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Northern Ballet: The Great Gatsby

    TODAY is 11th January 2023

    May 2023

    Tags:

    Dance

    We use cookies