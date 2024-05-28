Northern Ballet - Romeo & Juliet Tickets

The greatest love story ever told is back – as Northern Ballet’s electrifying production returns in spring 2024. Book your tickets now!

About The Show

In the ultimate tale of forbidden love, two young people risk everything to be together. Adapted by Christopher Gable and Massimo Moricone from Shakespeare’s masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet is one of Northern Ballet’s most beloved and critically acclaimed productions – and it’s making a long-awaited return to UK stages next spring.

It's Worth The Watch

With glorious dancers, eye-catching sets and Prokofiev’s timeless score performed live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, this is ballet at its most dramatic, romantic and intense.

Fans of Northern Ballet’s The Great Gatsby and Casanova will be sure to love this timeless classic. Join us to discover whether love really can conquer all.