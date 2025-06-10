Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell London tickets

Playing a strictly limited 11 night run at Sadler’s Wells, passions, hopes and dreams collide in the multi award-winning Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell. Book your official tickets today!

About Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell

In 1930s London ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart; bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

Inspired by the work of the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton (Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky) The Midnight Bell features fourteen of New Adventures’ finest performers who will inhabit the stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at Hamilton’s favourite location – the London Pub.

It’s worth the applause

The Midnight Bell received five nominations at the 2022 National Dance Awards, with Matthew Bourne winning Best Modern Choreography and Michela Meazza winning for Outstanding Female Modern Performance.

"★★★★ A triumph of Bourne's genius for exact storytelling" - The Observer

“★★★★ Hauntingly beautiful, utter heaven, achingly moving” - Sunday Express

“★★★★ A poignant portrait of love, lust and longing. Raise a glass to this dazzling dance” - The Guardian

Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell creatives