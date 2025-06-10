Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell

    Intoxicated tales from darkest Soho

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    1hr 50mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    10 - 21 June 2025

    Next Available Performances of Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell

    TODAY is 12th March 2025

    June 2025

    Tags:

    DanceContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsDance TicketsSadler's Wells Season Tickets

    We use cookies