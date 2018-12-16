Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The Next Generation London tickets

Matthew Bourne’s genre-defining work takes flight once again! First staged at Sadler’s Wells in London in 1995, the world-renowned dance show is going back to where it all began. Playing for a strictly limited period, don’t miss your chance to see this major new revival of one of the most successful dance theatre productions of all time. Book your official tickets today!

What is Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The Next Generation about?

Thrilling, bold, witty and emotive. Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The Next Generation rule-breaking reinvention of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece replaces the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble. Shattering convention, and turning tradition on its head, this is a bold ballet that will inspire and enthral.

Facts and critical acclaim