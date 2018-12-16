Menu
    New Adventures Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake The Next Generation Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    New Adventures Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake The Next Generation

    Matthew Bourne's multi award-winning hit returns to the theatre where it all began.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Under 5s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hrs 20mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    3 December 2024 – 26 January 2025
    Access
    Audio Described Performance: 11 January 2024 at 2:30pm.

    New Adventures Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake The Next Generation Customer Reviews

    Jacq

    16 December 18

    This is the third time I've seen this productionsince it was first performed and it still thrills me. Brilliant stuff! And wonderful to be able to introduce my grandaughter to this wonderful ballet.

    Wendy Blackman

    13 December 18

    I thought it was amazing, the best thing I have seen on a stage.

    New Adventures Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake The Next Generation news

    Sky Arts to become free TV channel in the UK 29/7/2020, 11.25am
    Casting announced for Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake at Sadler's Well 6/11/2018, 12am

