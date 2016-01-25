Menu
    Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty

    Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty returns to Sadler's Wells for Christmas 2022

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Under 5s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    This production runs for 2 hours including interval.
    Performance dates
    29 November 2022 - 15 January 2023
    Content
    Some scenes may be unsuitable for young children. With a gothic, vampire theme, it is possible that some scenes may be a bit dark or scary for young children.
    Latecomers admitted at interval.

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on 7 January at 2.30pm with a Touch Tour preceeding.

    Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty Customer Reviews

    Shana Allen-Holder

    25 January 16

    Absolutely incredible!! I had a seat in the restricted view area but that made no difference to my experience. Was a great show with fantastic atmosphere and all the stewards were polite and welcoming. I would recommend any of Mr Bourne's productions and would also recommend saddlers theatre. *THUMBS UP*

    sally thomas

    20 January 16

    An amazing production. It had myself and my two grandchildren, 5 and 6, both boys, spellbound. The story was brought to life in such a dynamic and creative way- sets, costumes fabulous and the dancing to Tchaikovsky's score was out of this world. The Lilac Fairy was incredible and the Gohhic take was perfect. Thank you. I'm going back to see it again !

