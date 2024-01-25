Tickets for La Strada ballet are available now!

World famous ballerina and former English National Ballet and Royal Ballet Principal Alina Cojocaru presents a full-length evening of exquisite dance based on Federico Fellini’s 1954 film La Strada.

The story of La Strada

Thrust away from the safety of her home to live an itinerant life alongside the brutish circus performer Zampanò, our heroine Gelsomina, performed by Alina Cojocaru, finds solace in kindred spirit Il Matto, only to bear witness to his callous demise.

La Strada company and creative team

Internationally renowned choreographer Natália Horečná’s physically arresting movement is also performed by former Royal Ballet Principal Johan Kobborg and former La Scala Principal Mick Zeni, with a backdrop of evocative designs by Otto Bubeniček and lighting design by Andrea Giretti, which beautifully illustrate the story.

Set to the poignantly timeless music of Nino Rota’s film scores, this major new ballet muses on how we choose to perceive the world and our place within it.