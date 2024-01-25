Menu
    La Strada Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    La Strada

    Alina Cojocaru presents La Strada at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age guidance 6+ We’re sorry, children under five are not allowed to attend this performance.
    Running time
    2 hours 5 minutes (including one 25 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    25 - 28 January 2024

    Next Available Performances of La Strada

    January 2024

    Dance

