Based around the classic tale of Alice in Wonderland, the re-imagined VR dance experience Jasmin Vardimon - ALiCE is set for an explosive debut at Sadler’s Wells theatre this October, for a strictly limited run. Tickets for this striking sensory wonder are available now!

The story of Jasmin Vardimon - ALiCE

In a world like no other, one woman is uncertain of who she is or where she is going. Is she a child, or an adult? Is she exploring, or she is escaping? As she pushes forward, powers within her changing body reveal themselves, as she navigates a realm of eccentricty, fascinaton and curiosity.

About Jasmin Vardimon - ALiCE

Following the critically-acclaimed success of her adaptation of Pinocchio, award-winning choreographer Jasmin Vardimon’s take on the mind-bending original is built from innovation and astonishing imagery. Jasmin Vardimon - ALiCE captures a story of identity, through powerful and moving dance performances, stunning scenery and kinetic energy. Full casting and creatives information will be released in due course.

Tickets for Jasmin Vardimon’s retelling of Alice in Wonderland are available now, be sure not to miss this artful and inspiring production!