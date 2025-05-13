Northern Ballet - Jane Eyre Tickets

The Northern Ballet present a new adaptation of Jane Eyre at Sadler’s Wells this May for a limited run. Based on the renowned novel by Charlotte Brontë, this stunning portrayal captures the romance and intensity of the story, accompanied by heartfelt choreography and music. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this magnificent production live on stage. Book your tickets now!

About Northern Ballet - Jane Eyre

This passionate performance follows Jane Eyre as she accepts a position as governess at Thornfield Hall. Little does she expect the spark that ignites between her and the brooding Mr. Rochester. As she falls under his spell, something lurks in the shadows, waiting to destroy her happiness. Filled with unexpected twists, this tale of romance, jealousy, and dark secrets comes to life through the brilliant performances of the Northern Ballet dancers.

Facts and Critical Acclaim