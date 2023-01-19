Tickets for Julie Cunningham & Company – how did we get here? are available now!

Known for embedding a nonconformism nature into their art, renowned world-class dancer-choreographer Julie Cunningham brings to you a compelling and intimate evening of dance, with their latest Sadler’s Wells commission Julie Cunningham & Company - how did we get here?. This night of introspection and experimentation is truly one to behold, with some big-name collaborators participating. Book your tickets today to see the magic of Julie Cunningham!

About Julie Cunningham

Liverpudlian-born Julie Cunningham completed their training at the Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance, London, before spending ten years performing with American dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham (a revolutionary dance artist who was at the forefront of American modern dance for more than 50 years) in New York.

Later, Julie went on to perform with the Michael Clark Company in the UK. Cunningham would go on to establish Julie Cunningham & Company and was awarded a Leverhulme choreographic scholarship in 2016. With their cutting-edge approach to modern life and dance, the dancer-choreographer aims to challenge gender norms and ingrained patriarchal attitudes. As an open member of the LGBTQ+ community, and having felt objectified throughout their career, Cunningham guarantees through their work that no one may be used as a tool for manipulation.

About Julie Cunningham & Company - how did we get here?

Julie Cunningham’s choreography is inspired by the powers of feminism and opposition to embedded patriarchal structures and fixed gender identities. For Julie Cunningham & Company - how did we get here? this night of dance is one of freedom and contemplation which is summarised in a single aching, poetic verse:

What do we hold in our bodies?

The fullness of our experience is alive and present in every moment.

We feel our power, all the way to the edges of ourselves, The loneliness of living and never fully being understood, And the chaos that lives within and around us.

The longing in our hearts, The unexpected happenings at the edges of our lives, Our memories and the inrush of the future, The voices of those near us, and those far away.

How did we get here?

Melanie C and Harry Alexander in Julie Cunningham & Company - how did we get here?

Alongside Cunningham, how did we get here? is set to star Spice Girl Melanie C. Mel C trained in ballet, jazz and tap dance in childhood and later refined her skills as part of the girl group. The Spice Girls went on to sell more than 85 million records, releasing three studio albums, 13 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT for Outstanding Contribution to British Music. As a solo artist, Melanie has achieved over 3 million album sales, two Number 1 singles and six Top 10 singles, including the iconic hits ‘I Turn To You’ and ‘Never be the Same Again’ featuring the late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez.

Cunningham will also be joined by Harry Alexander. For many years, Alexander has travelled the world performing with the Michael Clark contemporary dance company. Additionally, he performed dance at St. James Theatre as one of the dancers in McQueen The Play. He has given performances at the V&A, appeared in an advertisement with Kate Moss, and has been a part of London Fashion Week.

