English National Ballet - The Forsythe Programme Tickets

Following a critically-acclaimed run that filled audiences with ‘absolute joy’, the English National Ballet bring their exhilarating masterpiece to Sadler’s Wells. This show offers a unique blend of the traditional and the modern, fusing ballet classicism and athleticism with the music of Barry White, Natalie Cole, Khalid and more.

About English National Ballet - The Forsythe Programme

Described as “a night of pure kinetic pleasure” by The Guardian and "a sugar rush straight to the heart that leaves you cheering and breathless with joy" by The Observer, The Forsythe Programme will have you dancing in your seat!

Facts and Critical Acclaim