English National Ballet - The Forsythe Programme Tickets
Following a critically-acclaimed run that filled audiences with ‘absolute joy’, the English National Ballet bring their exhilarating masterpiece to Sadler’s Wells. This show offers a unique blend of the traditional and the modern, fusing ballet classicism and athleticism with the music of Barry White, Natalie Cole, Khalid and more.
About English National Ballet - The Forsythe Programme
Described as “a night of pure kinetic pleasure” by The Guardian and "a sugar rush straight to the heart that leaves you cheering and breathless with joy" by The Observer, The Forsythe Programme will have you dancing in your seat!
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- William Forsythe is a world-renowned choreographer, and is credited with revolutionizing ballet, having been hailed as “the most influential practitioner of the art form since Balanchine” (Roslyn Sulcas, The New York Times).
- ** Thom Willems** has collaborated with Forsythe on over 60 ballet scores.