    English National Ballet / Johan Inger’s Carmen Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    Recommended age guidance of 12+ years
    Running time
    1 hour 50 minutes (including one 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    27 March – 6 April 2024
    Access
    Audio Described & Touch Tour Performance: 6 April, 2:30pm.

