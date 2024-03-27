English National Ballet / Johan Inger’s Carmen Tickets

Johan Inger’s fresh take on the classic tale of seduction and obsession.

With its fiery drama and iconic music, Carmen never ceases to thrill. In this reimagined version, choreographer Johan Inger takes audiences deep into the passions and dark undercurrents of the original story. Book your tickets now!

More About The Show

Sensual and spirited, Carmen turns every head – including Don José’s. But when she refuses to fall under his control, he plunges into an abyss of jealousy and rage, with tragic consequences.

Inger’s choreography combines contemporary and classical movement to powerful effect. Nine large movable mirrors frame the action – transporting us from a town square through to the troubled mind of Don José. Menace and foreboding loom over the stage, thanks to additional music by Marc Alvarez which complements Bizet’s classic score, performed live by ENB Philharmonic.

Swedish choreographer Johan Inger has created works for major companies around the world, including Nederlands Dans Theater and Spain’s National Dance Company, and he won the Prix Benois de la Danse for Carmen. Now English National Ballet brings this hotly anticipated production to the UK for the first time.