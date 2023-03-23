Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    English National Ballet — Creature by Akram Khan Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    English National Ballet — Creature by Akram Khan

    Akram Kahn brings this otherworldly tale of isolation and belonging to Sadler's Wells.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Please use discretion. Under 5s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours 4 minutes (including one 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    23 March – 1 April 2023
    Content
    This performance contains haze effects, strobe, loud music, and themes of suicide, death and depictions of sexual violence and abuse.
    Special notice

    Under 5s will not be admitted.

    Next Available Performances of English National Ballet — Creature by Akram Khan

    TODAY is 3rd January 2023

    March 2023 April 2023

    Tags:

    DanceLimited RunMatinee SaturdayDanceEnglish National BalletSadler's Wells Season

    We use cookies