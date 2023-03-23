Tickets for Akram Khan’s Creature are available now!

The Creature is tested for his mental and physical prowess to withstand all that humans do not desire, including extreme cold, complete isolation, and no sense of home - what are deemed to be essential qualities in mankind's proposed colonisation of the "final frontiers" on earth and beyond. The Arctic and the desolate walls of a former research station are cruel and unforgiving as The Creature is pushed to its limits. Creature is a story about an outsider and a quest for belonging, drawing on themes of alienation, solitude, and the vulnerability of the psyche.

Akram Khan has built an outstanding reputation and a vast amount of work in just 18 years and is now celebrated as one of the most respected dance artists of today. Khan has created his own works and is well known for his collaborations, seeing him partner with world-class artists and companies. Some of his collaborations have seen him work with the likes of the National Ballet of China, singer Kylie Minogue, ballerina Sylvie Guillem and composer Steve Reich. The multi-award-winning artist has been honoured throughout his career with the likes of the Laurence Olivier Awards, being awarded an MBE (2005) for dance and is an honorary graduate of various prestige universities. A highlight of his career was a work he created for a segment of the London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

In the year 2000, the Akram Khan Company was formed, following an inspiring conversation the previous year between dancer and choreographer Akram Khan and former dancer and arts manager Farooq Chaudry. Khan took inspiration from his Indian classical dance form training Kathak and combined it with his knowledge of contemporary dance, and therefore found a vision for the company. The company have always strived to create through collaborations and to explore the unfamiliar, in order to be daring and to continue their learning.

“The outcast, the stranger, have been a common theme in my work”, says Khan. “In Creature, I am looking further into the areas related to the sense of abandonment, rage and loss.”

Creature is Akram Khan's third collaboration with English National Ballet, a Sadler's Wells Associate Company, following his productions Dust and Giselle. The outstanding creative team of Creature includes lighting designer Michael Hulls, composer and sound designer Vincenzo Lamagna, Academy Award-winning designer Tim Yip, and dramaturg Ruth Little. English National Ballet Philharmonic performs a live rendition of the score.

