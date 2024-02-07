Empower In Motion - A Ballet Inclusive London Tickets

A breath-taking evening of ballet that marries the grace of classical ballet with the boundless spirit of inclusivity. Combining well-known classical repertoire and original contemporary styles of inclusive movement, this gala brings together disabled and non-disabled dancers to tell a moving and inspiring story of unity, resilience and the transformative power of art. Empower In Motion in London is a must-see spectacle of dance - book your tickets now!

About The Show

Featuring a cast of extraordinary dancers, Stopgap Dance Company will be involved in performing some of their work that has been touring and celebrating inclusive dance for over a decade. The further involvement with other organisations includes icandance, Parable Dance’s and National Youth Ballet’s All In! company, which is another area of inclusive dance that we are so proud to be showcasing. Through their mesmerising performances, the show challenges the limitless potential of the human spirit.

The Creatives Behind The Art

English National Ballet’s Alice Bellini, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Principal Yaoqian Shang and other highly established choreographers and dancers will join forces with remarkable disabled dancers, including Professional Disabled Dancer Joe Powell-Main. Empower In Motion is not just a dance performance; it is a call to action. Throughout the show, audiences will be introduced to the numerous organisations that work tirelessly to support inclusive dance across Britain. Representatives from these organisations will share their stories and initiatives, shedding light on the transformative impact of their work.

All proceeds raised on the night will be donated to Children Today Charitable Trust for their 30th-anniversary celebrations. Children Today provides specialised equipment and care for families nationwide that help them thrive, not just survive.