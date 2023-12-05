Menu
    Offer Edward Scissorhands Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Edward Scissorhands

    Matthew Bourne brings Tim Burton's magical story to Sadler's Wells Peacock Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1 hour 55 minutes (including one 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    5 December 2023 – 20 January 2024
    Access
    BSL interpreted Performance: Thu 7 December at 7:30pm. Audio Described Performances: Sat 13 January at 2:30pm. Touch Tour: Sat 13 January at 2:30pm.

    Edward Scissorhands Ticket Offer Details

    PAY NO FEES Valid all performances 5 December 2023 - 20 January 2024 Excluding Saturday matinees Book by 20 August 2023

    Tags:

    DanceAmerican Classic TicketsDance TicketsWest End Favourites TicketsBest family shows TicketsSadler's Wells Season Tickets

