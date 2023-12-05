Tickets for Matthew Bourne’s magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands are available now!

Matthew Bourne's enchanting dance production of the timeless Tim Burton story Edward Scissorhands has cemented its place in the hearts of audiences worldwide since its 2005 premiere. The story follows a remarkable boy, who on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance infuses magic into a mundane town. Burton's story is beloved by all, and dance maestro Matthew Bourne brings the best aspects of the movie to life for another year!

The story of Edward Scissorhands

Edward may look human, but he is no ordinary boy, his scissors for hands attest to that. One day, Edward finds himself left unfinished and alone in a castle on the hill following the death of his eccentric inventor.

When Edward receives an invite from a gentle townswoman to live with her suburban family, he struggles to fit in as his curious appearance raises many questions, but can the community see past Edward’s appearance and discover his innocence within?

Through compassion, empathy and self-discovery, Edward is on a journey to be understood and accepted by others. Although he may be unfinished, he has a heart as big as any human.

The creatives of Edward Scissorhands

Presented by New Adventures, Martin McCallum, and Marc Platt, Edward Scissorhands is directed and choreographed by the renowned Matthew Bourne. The show features new music and arrangements by Terry Davies, drawing inspiration from the original motion picture score composed by Danny Elfman. It is an adaptation based on the beloved original motion picture, created in arrangement with 20th Century Studios.

The imaginative story, screenplay, and co-adaptation were crafted by Caroline Thompson, with the original motion picture directed by the visionary Tim Burton. The visually stunning set is designed by Lez Brotherston, accompanied by the lighting design of Howard Harrison and the sound design by Paul Groothuis. The production is made possible by the special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals.

