Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Breakin' Convention Presents: The Ruggeds - State Shift Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Breakin' Convention Presents: The Ruggeds - State Shift

    Adapt, improvise, overcome. The Ruggeds present a vivid duo of pieces in State Shift!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1 hour (no interval)
    Performance dates
    26 May 2023 – 27 May 2023

    Next Available Performances of Breakin' Convention Presents: The Ruggeds - State Shift

    TODAY is 3rd May 2023

    May 2023

    Tags:

    DanceContemporaryDanceSadler's Wells Season

    We use cookies