Birmingham Royal Ballet The Sleeping Beauty Tickets

Cursed by a wicked fairy, a beautiful princess pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep that can only be broken by true love's kiss. This is Sleeping Beauty, reimagined like never before. Book your tickets now!

A Feast For The Senses

The Sleeping Beauty has been delighting audiences for well over a hundred years, sprinkling ballet magic on this favourite childhood story and its cast of familiar characters. And all wrapped up with sparkling virtuoso dance from BRB's brilliant dancers, fairy-tale characters, dazzling spectacle, and Tchaikovsky's glorious music played live by the acclaimed Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

BRB's beautiful production was created by Sir Peter Wright, the genius behind the Company’s famous TheNutcracker and Swan Lake.

An Experience For All The Family

'The treat of a lifetime' - Birmingham Post 'Everything you could possibly want' - Financial Times

The Sleeping Beauty London Creatives