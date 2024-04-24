Menu
    Birmingham Royal Ballet The Sleeping Beauty Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Birmingham Royal Ballet The Sleeping Beauty

    Birmingham Royal Ballet The Sleeping Beauty at Sadler's Wells

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 55 minutes (including two intervals)
    Performance dates
    24 – 27 April 2024
    Access
    Audio Described & Touch Tour Performance: 27 April, 2:00pm.

    Next Available Performances of Birmingham Royal Ballet The Sleeping Beauty

    TODAY is 2nd January 2024

    April 2024

