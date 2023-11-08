Tickets for Ballet Boyz England on Fire are available now!

Inspired by the book, England on Fire by Stephen Ellcock and Mat Osman, Ballet Boyz England on Fire will take you on a journey into the challenges of the modern world.

About Ballet Boyz England on Fire

Ballet Boyz England on Fire is a fascinating and overwhelmingly powerful new look into the search for meaning in the modern world. Audiences are invited to discover the challenges of trust and betrayal, friendship and love, identity and loneliness, honor and redemption. To ultimately discover a shared subconscious and the understanding of a correlation between chaos and pattern. Accompanied by stunning visuals and live music from folk to punk.

The Creatives of Ballet Boyz England on Fire

The production features a kaleidoscopic combination of collaborators including Holly Blakey, Edd Arnold, Thick and Tight, Russell Maliphant, Vidya Patel and Lucy Bennett, with emotive and intimate live performances from Keaton Henson and Kami Thompson. The soundscape also features new creations from Charlotte Harding, Cassie Kinoshi, Mukul, Gag Salon, Joe Zeitlin, and Gwilym Gold

