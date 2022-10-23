Alice in Wonderland tickets are available now!

This October, travel down a rabbit hole of wonder and magic as the beloved and timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland comes to the Pheonix Theatre in London. Presented by Let’s All Dance Ballet Company, this stunning dance production is sure to please those of all ages. Tickets for Alice in Wonderland are available to book now!

About Alice in Wonderland

From the meadow to the wooded panes of Wonderland, follow Alice on an epic journey into the world of the mystical White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter. Watch as Alice navigates her new bonkers and beautiful surroundings, with many of the original much-loved characters accompanying her along the way - all tied together by the art of ballet, creative costumes and explosive music.

The creatives of Alice in Wonderland

Let’s All Dance Ballet Company are known for critically-acclaimed modern takes on renowned stories. Some of their other shows include Teddy Bears Picnic, The Princess & the Frog and The Nutcracker. They aim to tap into the raw and primal beauty of dance and bring it to life for all of the family to enjoy.

Casting and further creative information are yet to be announced for Alice in Wonderland.

Tickets for Alice in Wonderland are available now

To see the marvellous costumes, music and dancing of Alice in Wonderland (and get a picture with all of the dancers), book tickets today!