    Acosta Danza - Carlos Acosta’s Carmen Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Acosta Danza - Carlos Acosta’s Carmen

    Don't miss the classic tale of Carmen, reimagined with an irresistible Cuban flair

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1 hour 40 minutes (including one 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    2 – 6 July 2024

    July 2024

