Acosta Danza Carlos Acosta’s Carmen Tickets

Carlos Acosta triumphantly returns to the Sadler’s Wells stage to dance with his company of dancers in this passionate, classic tale of Carmen, reimagined with his irresistible Cuban flair. Book your tickets now!

About The Show

Don José falls in love with Carmen and sacrifices everything to be with her. When Carmen becomes infatuated with the toreador Escamillo she loses interest in Don José, whose love quickly turns to violent jealousy.

Carlos Acosta now presents and features in his own adaptation of Georges Bizet and Prosper Mérimée’s story. In his new version, the story’s universal and timeless themes are laid bare in a sparse and powerful setting.

Why It's Worth The Watch

Bizet’s Carmen is one of the most powerful operas ever written. Its gorgeous melodies have secured the opera’s hold on the popular imagination – Escamillo’s Toreador Song, Carmen’s Habanera, Don José’s Flower Song and many passages for orchestra and chorus are among the most widely known pieces of Western classical music. Figures as diverse as Marius Petipa, Roland Petit, Alberto Alonso, Mats Ek and Richard Alston have all been drawn to this tale of jealousy and desire.