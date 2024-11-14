Yes We’re Related Tickets

Following its smash hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Yes We’re Related is making its West End debut at the Other Palace this November. This dark comedy tells the story of two sisters as they come together to support each other through the grief of their mother. Don’t miss this new play about sisters, squabbles, and squirrels. Book your tickets now!

About Yes We’re Related

Sara is living in denial. She is convinced that her mother has been reincarnated – as a red squirrel named Gerald, and she is on a mission to protect her furry ‘mother’ at all costs. Enter highly strung sister Saskia, alongside her quirky fiancé Mark, to celebrate the first anniversary of their mother’s death. After sibling squabbles and squirrel shenanigans, a jaw-dropping secret is revealed – and things only go from bad, to worse, to catastrophic!

Facts and Critical Acclaim

“It’s going to be *a thing*” – City A.M, “Exciting and wacky” – Broadway Baby, “A heartfelt and sincere examination of grief” – British Theatre Guide.

Actor and director Florence Lace-Evans was nominated for the Spotlight Award in 2019.

Cast

Sara - Florence Lace-Evans

- Florence Lace-Evans Saskia - Eleanor Griffiths

- Eleanor Griffiths Mark - Fabian Bevan

Creatives: