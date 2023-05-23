Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Wuthering Heights Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    Wuthering Heights

    The windy moors of Wuthering Heights come to the Rose Theatre with a timeless tale of love

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    23 - 27 May 2023
    Content
    Contains themes of violence, sickness and death.
    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance by Caroline Burn on Wednesday 4 May at 7.30pm, a Captioned performance on Thursday 5 May at 7.30pm and a BSL Interpreted performance by Emma Jane Heap on Friday 6 May at 7.30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Wuthering Heights

    TODAY is 14th February 2023

    May 2023

    Tags:

    PlayContemporaryLimited RunMatinee ThursdaysMatinee Saturday

    We use cookies