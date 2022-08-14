Tickets for Wonderville Magic and Illusion now available!

Do not miss your chance to see some of the world’s greatest illusionists live on stage at a stunning new venue this summer! This new take on a classic art form will leave you breathless. See five incredible acts at one mind-bending show!

What is Wonderville?

Wonderville Magic and Illusion at the Palace Theatre captivated audiences last year so now they are back with a brand-new custom pop up venue! Wonderville brings Magic and Cabaret to the incredible Wonderville Club just 2 minutes from Piccadilly Circus.

Wonderville is an incredible stage show that will bring together five amazing acts in a performance sure to thrill the whole family. This spectacle will showcase a fresh and vibrant display of magic and cabaret. This magical revue comes to London’s West End for a limited time this summer so be sure to get your tickets early, before they disappear.

Who is performing in Wonderville Magic & Illusion?

Each performance will feature five amazing acts giving dynamic, mesmerising performances. Last year acts included Broadway, West End and BBC TV star Chris Cox, the multi-award-winning Mind Reader, and Josephine Lee the star of Britain’s Got Talent and the most talked-about woman in magic.

The acts for the 2022 run of Wonderville at the brand new Wonderville Club have yet to be announced, but they are sure to delight.

Book Wonderville tickets now!

Comedy, cabaret, magic, entertainment and mystery come together in the perfect recipe for a fun night for the family. Don’t miss your chance to be amazed, entertained and mystified. Secure your seats for Wonderville before they go up in a puff of smoke.