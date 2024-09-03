Wiesenthal Tickets

Following an acclaimed sell-out season in Edinburgh, Wiesenthal makes its much anticipated London transferthis September. Playing at the Kings Head Theatre for a limited run, this brand new play is based on an incredible true story. Inspiring and profound, Wiesenthal reflects on a heartbreaking time, and shows one man’s resilience in the fight for justice. Book your tickets now.

About Wiesenthal

Wiesenthal is based on the life of Simon Wiesenthal, who survived the Holocaust and devoted the rest of his life to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice.

Intelligent, funny, flawed and noble, Wiesenthal was a universal hero. His unbelievable dedication and tenacity over decades is honoured in this play, which takes place on his final day in his Vienna office in 2003.

Wiesenthal facts and critical acclaim

Throughout his career as head of the Jewish Documentation Centre, Simon Wiesenthal brought nearly 1,100 Nazi war criminals to justice.

★★★★ ‘A beautiful, agonising truth’ West End Best Friend, ★★★★★ ‘Immaculately constructed’ Broadway Baby, ★★★★ ‘Profound and compelling’ The List.

Wiesenthal Creatives

Writer - Tom Dugan

- Tom Dugan Director - Mark Liebert

Wiesenthal Cast

Performer - Christopher C Gibbs