What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank London tickets

A seriously funny play adapted from Nathan Englander’s Pulitzer-finalist short story, What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank makes its UK debut at the Marylebone Theatre this Autumn. Starring Joshua Malina (The West Wing), this is a provocative and hilarious new show that everyone is talking about… Book your official tickets today!

What is What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank about?

WHAT: A serious new comedy.

WE: Two Jewish couples; one secular, the other ultra-Orthodox.

TALK: The argument none of them meant to have.

ABOUT: Identity, Politics, Parenthood and Getting High.

WHEN: Present day Florida.

WE: A college dropout who claims to be a Pastafarian

TALK: Provocative, Hilarious, Painful, Honest.

ABOUT: Gaza, Israel, the Holocaust, Nazis, Marriage, Sex.

ANNE: A nice Jewish girl….

FRANK: Is not in this play.

Facts and critical acclaim

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, won the 2012 Frank O'Connor International Short Story Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Writer, Nathan Englander, is the recipient of the Bard Fiction Prize, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. In 2004, he was made a fellow at the Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers at the New York Public Library.

Joshua Malina has appeared in 112 episodes of the multi award-winning political series, Scandal, and 71 episodes of the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe winner, The West Wing.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+ and features; strong language, discussion of sensitive topics including current world politics and international relations, and drug use.

What is What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank cast

Phil - Joshua Malina

Further casting to be announced.

What is What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank creatives

Main Creatives

Writer - Nathan Englander

Director - Patrick Marber

Designer - Anna Fleischle