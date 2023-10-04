What It Means at Wiltons Music Hall

What it Means in London is an emotional voyage through history - some personal, some not, highlighting the importance of standing up for what you believe in, accepting the validity of one's own voice and taking a courageous step onto the platform that is offered to you however long it may take. This is the true story behind one of the most impactful pieces of writing ever published in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. What It Means tickets are available to book now.

Beneath The Story

September 1970. A year after the Stonewall Riots, Harper's Magazine publish the now notorious article 'Homo/hetero: the struggle for sexual identity'. Acclaimed journalist and former editor of Harper’s Magazine, Merle Miller reads the article from his home in upstate New York and decides to take a stand.

September 1971. Merle sits at his desk and begins to write. Part man, part memory he invites the audience to join him on an incredible journey of his life from provincial Iowa to the pages of the New York Times.

‘There it was, out at last, and if it seems like nothing very much, I can only say that it took a long time to say it, to be able to say it, and none of the journey was easy.’ Merle Miller.

Worth The Applause

As Merle crashes into our world, audiences are witnesses to his protest and companions in his reﬂection, as he writes the article he has been avoiding for a lifetime. The article in question, What It Means to Be a Homosexual, is a public declaration of identity, a rallying cry for equality and – ultimately – part of the fabric of protest that formed the modern LGBTQ+ movement. What It Means brings this touching story to London.

Please Bear In Mind

What It Means is suitable for ages 13+.

What It Means Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

Merle - Richard Cant

Main Creatives

Writer - James Corley

Director - Harry Mackrill